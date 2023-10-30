NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 9

The AFC North went 2-2 in Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals grabbed a big win over the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals. The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers both lost, but every team in the division now sits above .500.

The Ravens sit atop the division standings at 6-2. Lamar Jackson passed for 157 yards and a touchdown, and running back Gus Edwards is coming into his own as the replacement for the injured JK Dobbins. Edwards finished the day with three rushing touchdowns and 80 rushing yards.

Each of the other teams in the division has a record of 4-3. The Bengals have recovered from a shaky start to the season. After a bye in Week 7, Cincinnati seems to be back on track following a 3-3 start that raised some concerns. Joe Burrow passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-17 win.

The Steelers fell to the Jaguars, 20-10. Kenny Pickett was injured and Mitch Trubisky came in to finish the game. The Browns lost to the Seahawks, 24-20. Deshaun Watson remains out with a shoulder injury.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.