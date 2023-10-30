NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 9

The AFC East had a strong set of performances in Week 8 and now has three times sitting above .500 heading into November. The Miami Dolphins remain on top, but the Buffalo Bills are right behind them and the New York Jets find themselves in a three-game win streak to get to 4-3.

The Bills opened the week with a Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Josh Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in a 24-18 win over the Bucs. It ended up a one-possession game at the end, but the Bills held off a tough Bucs squad.

The Dolphins hosted the New England Patriots in the lone divisional matchup. Tua Tagovailoa had a busy day, attempting 45 passes and throwing three touchdowns. The Patriots showed some fight in the first three quarters, but the Dolphins were too much in winning 31-17.

New York got a bit of a respite in the schedule after beating the Eagles last week. They faced the New York Giants in a game fitting of this kind of matchup. The Giants led 10-7 in the fourth quarter and had a chance to run out the clock after the Jets turned the ball over deep in their own territory. Instead, they couldn’t get a first down and then Graham Gano missed a 35-yard field goal that gave the Jets life. They drove 58 yards on back-to-back passes and converted a field goal to force overtime. After a Jets defensive stop, they walked it off with a field goal to win 13-10.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.