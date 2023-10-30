How to watch Raiders vs. Lions via live stream on Monday Night Football in Week 8

The Detroit Lions (5-2) get the national spotlight on them yet again in 2023 when they welcome in the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) to Ford Field on Monday Night Football this week. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Detroit comes into this matchup off the back of an ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. The 38-6 setback to Lamar Jackson and Co. looked very much unlike the Dan Campbell-led team we’ve gotten used to this season. It was only the squad’s second loss of 2023 and their first by more than one score.

The Raiders on the other hand have lost two of their last four games and come into this one following a 30-12 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears. That would be embarrassing enough, but they lost to undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent in his first career start. Vegas has QB injuries, with Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with a back injury. He missed the game against Chicago and his status for Monday night is up in the air as of now. If he can’t take the field, it will be Brian Hoyer leading the silver and black.

How to watch Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Location: Ford Field. Detroit, Michigan.

Odds: Detroit -8. Detroit -380, Vegas +300

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.