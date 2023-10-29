Are Chiefs down at halftime to Broncos in Week 8 because Taylor Swift isn’t there?

Taylor Swift had better be hopping on a quick flight to Denver — the Kansas City Chiefs are down 14-9 against the Denver Broncos at halftime, and the Curse of a Taylor Swift gets one more piece of evidence submitted to the case.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for those of you trapped in a foreign prison during this NFL season, has attended four games in 2023. Kansas City has gone undefeated in those games — including one against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. However, this week, the Chiefs have gone out of style with the pop singer otherwise occupied. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now turned the ball over twice — once on a fumble and once on an interception — and KC has yet to find the end zone.

To be fair, the Chiefs won a game against the Minnesota Vikings without Swift’s in-person support — but it seems like a safer bet to have her in the stands to ensure a victory. The Chiefs aren’t out of the woods yet today. Kelce, left to his own devices against the Broncos, has five receptions for 50 yards at halftime.

Could this be The Moment I Knew not to bet against the Broncos today? Pretty Sad Beautiful Tragic if so, but they did close as 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

I knew you were trouble when she didn’t walk in, KC. Just saying.