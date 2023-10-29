Should Giants head coach Brian Daboll be on the hot seat after loss to Jets in Week 8?

The New York Giants suffered a brutal 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, dropping the team to 2-6 on the season. A nightmare afternoon where they lost both Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller to injuries ended when they made a baffling decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 1 in the final minute. With another embarrassing loss on the books, their 2023 season appears to be on the verge of a total free fall.

After Sunday’s debacle, many fans will point the finger at head coach Brian Daboll and ask if its time to can the Giants head coach just a season-and-a-half into his tenure. The team showed some promise when they made the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record last year, but now the postseason would be beyond a pipe dream. With a matchup against the Cowboys coming up and the team still having to play the Eagles twice, the losses could really start piling up down the stretch. And that would certainly make his seat even hotter with each passing week.

What Daboll can point to in his own defense is the string of injuries that have plagued the G-Men this season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been sidelined for the better part of a month with a neck injury and with his backup Taylor injuring his ribs today, they are currently down to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Throw in Saquon Barkley missing some time earlier in the season and Waller now dealing with a hamstring injury and you get a roster that is nowhere near full strength.

Daboll’s job will mostly likely come down to how ugly this season can get. If the Giants totally flatline the rest of the way, a change could be made following the year. But if the players are still playing hard and he’s able to squeeze something out of this roster, he’ll be back in 2024.