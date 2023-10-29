What should the Vikings do after Achilles injury to QB Kirk Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings started the season 1-4, but have now one three straight to get back to .500 and back into the playoff race. Unfortunately, they also just lost their quarterback to injury. Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday and that usually means the end of his season.

The Vikings’ backup quarterback is rookie Jalen Hall. He was taken in the fifth-round after two years starting at BYU after Zach Wilson left. He wasn’t asked to do much after Cousins was forced from the game with a 24-10 lead just before the 4th quarter.

There is of course a chance that Hall is able to keep the team on track, but it is a slim chance to be sure. Most-likely, the Vikings will have trouble winning games with Hall under center. So, what should the Vikings do?

There isn’t much the Vikings can do to save their season, but the trade deadline is this Tuesday and Cousins’ injury should spark them to make some moves.

Should they trade for a quarterback?

There aren’t a lot of options out there for the Vikings at quarterback. Of the names that could be available, Ryan Tannehill would likely be the most helpful, but he is trying to return from an ankle injury right now and he isn’t likely to come in and take the Vikings deep into the playoffs.

Cousins is in a contract year and the team is likely to move on, especially after this injury. They need to rebuild and do it with a young quarterback with more longterm upside than Hall.

Should they play out the season with Jalen Hall at QB?

This is the likeliest and probably best course of action. The Vikings aren’t going too far this season with a quarterback that other teams don’t want. Maybe Hall shows up and makes the Vikings a contender, but if the more-likely scenario plays out, Minnesota should lose enough to have a decent shot at a good draft pick.

Should the Vikings have a fire sale before the deadline?

Yes. If they can get anything for older players, it’s time to do it. They need draft picks for a rebuild and they need to lose to get higher picks. It’s a win-win situation, especially if they can lose enough for a shot at one of the top quarterbacks coming out of college. Safety Harrison Smith, pass rusher Danielle Hunter, and wide receiver K.J. Osborn, among others, are all players the team could move on from at the deadline.