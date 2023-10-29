Who is Kirk Cousins’ backup?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered what appears to be a serious ankle injury in today’s Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran hobbled to the sidelined and had to be taken to the locker room on a cart, ending his day. It remains to be seen if he’ll miss significant time due to the injury.

Rookie backup Jaren Hall has taken over for Cousins and will presumably handle the duties moving forward if Cousins misses time. The rookie was selected in the fifth-round of this year’s draft out of BYU and is making his debut this afternoon. Hall was a two-year starter at BYU, taking over for the Cougars after the departure of Zach Wilson. He started all 12 games as a fifth-year senior last year, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns while carrying a rapport with current Rams rookie breakout receiver Puka Nacua.