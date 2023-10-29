Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 8

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 8’s iteration of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will look to help his team to its second consecutive win, while the Chargers need a win after dropping back-to-back games.

Los Angeles is the -9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -500 moneyline odds, while Chicago is the +380 underdog. The point total is set at 46.

Sunday Night Football: Week 8

Bears vs. Chargers

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium Las Angeles, California

Live Stream: NBC

Odds: Los Angeles -500, Chicago +380

Chicago has gone 2-1 in its last three games and will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields for this game. It will be a tough matchup for them as Bagent will rely on Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman to establish the ground game to try and open up the offense. Bagent finished 21-of-29 for 162 yards with a touchdown last week and has a good chance to impress against Los Angeles in primetime.

Both teams entering this matchup with two wins is surprising. The Chargers’ roster is much deeper than Chicago’s. Still, they haven’t been able to put it all together on both sides of the ball. Justin Herbert should be able to pick apart the Bears’ secondary through the air, but the defense must step up and get some stops to help them extend their lead.