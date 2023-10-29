 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 8

The NFL is almost finished with Week 8. We break down the standings as the league starts to look to Week 9.

By DKNetworkStaff
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is closing in on the halfway point.

In Week 8, we’ve already seen some separation in divisions, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars taking control of the AFC South after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys put together one of the more dominating performances, blowing the doors off the Los Angeles Rams.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after eight weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 9.

AFC East

The Bills beat the Bucs 24-15 to open the week on TNF. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots.

  1. Miami Dolphins, 6-2
  2. Buffalo Bills, 5-3
  3. New York Jets, 4-3
  4. New England Patriots, 2-6

AFC North

The Steelers lost to the Jaguars.

  1. Baltimore Ravens, 5-2
  2. Cleveland Browns, 4-2
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4-3
  4. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-3

AFC South

The Jags beat the Steelers. The Texans lost to the Panthers. The Titans beat the Falcons.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-2
  2. Houston Texans, 3-4
  3. Tennessee Titans, 3-4
  4. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5

AFC West

TBD

  1. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-1
  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-4
  3. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-4
  4. Denver Broncos, 2-5

NFC East

The Eagles beat the Commanders. The Cowboys destroyed the Rams.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-1
  2. Dallas Cowboys, 5-2
  3. Washington Commanders, 3-5
  4. New York Giants, 2-5

NFC North

The Vikings beat the Packers.

  1. Detroit Lions, 5-2
  2. Minnesota Vikings, 4-4
  3. Green Bay Packers, 2-5
  4. Chicago Bears, 2-5

NFC South

The Bucs lost to 24-15 to Bills on TNF.

  1. Atlanta Falcons, 4-4
  2. New Orleans Saints, 4-4
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4
  4. Carolina Panthers, 1-6

NFC West

The Rams got blown out by the Cowboys.

  1. San Francisco 49ers, 5-2
  2. Seattle Seahawks, 4-2
  3. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5
  4. Arizona Cardinals, 1-6

