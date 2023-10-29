Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football of Week 8. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Below, we’ll run through how to watch this Sunday Night Football matchup on TV and via live stream.

How to watch Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 29

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Odds: Chargers -9.5, Over/Under 46

A live stream is available on Peacock, NBC Live, or the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.