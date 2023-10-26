Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is set to close out October with a full slate of games. The 2023 regular season features a split between the bye weeks and Week 8 will see all 32 teams in action between Thursday and Monday.

The biggest games of the week will come during the day-time schedule on Sunday. The 4-2 Steelers host the 5-2 Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, the 4-2 Seahawks host the 4-2 Browns at 4:05 p.m. on Fox, and the 5-2 49ers host the 3-3 Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS. The prime time schedule is not a great one, but we should get one or two good games out of it.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 8

Thursday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The week opens with a battle of playoff contenders looking to get on track. The Bucs have lost two straight games while the Bills are coming off a stunning upset road loss to the Patriots. Both teams are in second place in their division, but in very different scenarios. The NFC South is wide open, with the very flawed Falcons a half game up on Tampa. The Dolphins are a game up in the AFC East and are generally looking good, but got crushed by Buffalo and have their share of questions coming off a loss to the Eagles.

The Bills are a nine-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 43.5. Buffalo is -440 on the moneyline while Tampa Bay is +340.

Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

The Week 8 Sunday slate wraps with two teams generally struggling, but going in slightly different directions. The Bears are coming off a 30-12 thumping of the Raiders and have won two of three games. Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will start a second straight game while Justin Fields continues rehabbing a right thumb injury. The Chargers have lost two straight to the Cowboys and Chiefs. They’ve fallen out of the AFC West race, but can bounce back against an inferior Bears team.

The Chargers are an 8.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 46.5. LA is -410 on the moneyline while Chicago is +320.

Monday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) vs. Detroit Lions (5-2)

The NFL closes Week 8 with an inter-conference matchup that offers intrigue with the records, but could turn into a blowout. The Raiders are 3-4, and while they remain firmly in the AFC wild card race, they’re coming off an road loss to the Bears. They’re not a bad team, but head coach Josh McDaniels is struggling in the role. They face a Lions squad coming off a complete dressing down on the road last week at the hands of the Ravens. They’re not as bad as they looked in that loss, but they have some issues to sort out.

The Lions are an eight-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 46.5. Detroit is -395 on the moneyline while Las Vegas is +310.