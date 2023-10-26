Full schedule for Week 8 in 2023 NFL season

The NFL is quickly rapidly completing the second month of the season as Week 8 closes out October. We’re not yet halfway through the season, but Week 8 provides some key divisional matchups across the league.

The week actually opens and closes with inter-conference primetime matchups featuring the Bucs and Bills on Thursday Night Football and the Raiders and Lions on Monday Night Football. The best matchup of the week record-wise will see the 4-2 Steelers host the 5-2 Jaguars at 1 p.m. In the late slot we also get the Browns and Seahawks each putting their 4-2 records on the line in Seattle.

The most intriguing game of Week 8 might be the Bengals vs. the 49ers. The game will get a sizable viewing audience during the 4:25 p.m. window. It features two teams with Super Bowl aspirations prior to the season. The Bengals are finally turning things around with three wins in their last four games. On the other hand, the 49ers have lost two straight after starting the season 5-0.

Here’s the complete Week 8 schedule. All times listed are ET.

Week 8 NFL schedule

Thursday, October 26

Buccaneers vs. Bills: 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sunday, October 29

Rams vs. Cowboys: 1 p.m., Fox

Vikings vs. Packers: 1 p.m., Fox

Falcons vs. Titans: 1 p.m., CBS

Saints vs. Colts: 1 p.m., Fox

Patriots vs. Dolphins: 1 p.m., CBS

Jets vs. Giants: 1 p.m., CBS

Jaguars vs. Steelers: 1 p.m., CBS

Eagles vs. Commanders: 1 p.m., Fox

Texans vs. Panthers: 1 p.m., Fox

Browns vs. Seahawks: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Chiefs vs. Broncos: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Ravens vs. Cardinals: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Bengals vs. 49ers: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Bears vs. Chargers: 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Monday, October 30

Raiders vs. Lions: 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN