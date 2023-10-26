Here’s everything you need to know to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

This week’s iteration of Thursday Night football features an interconference matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) and the Buffalo Bills (4-3) at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Both teams enter this matchup off tough losses to division opponents, as the Buccaneers suffered a 16-13 loss to the Falcons while the Bill fell to the Patriots.

Baker Mayfield has been a slightly above-average quarterback for the Buccaneers this season (1,363 yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) so far this season, while Bill quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for more than 1,800 yards and 15 touchdowns along with seven touchdowns. Here’s how to watch the two of them face off.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Odds: Bills -440, Bucs +340

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year