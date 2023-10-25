Mike Vrabel refutes report Will Levis will start for Titans in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Wednesday update — Titans head coach Mike Vrabel refutes the report made by Ian Rapoport that Levis would get the start. This feels like the team wants to make the Falcons prepare for both, but in the end Rapoport’s report is likely accurate in that Levis will be the main QB with Willis coming in for special packages. Either way, this looks like a situation to avoid for fantasy football.

Mike Vrabel: Never said QB Will Levis was going to start. Said Will Levis and Malik Willis will play if Ryan Tannehill can't play. Ryan may do some things in practice. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 25, 2023

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly start rookie Will Levis over Ryan Tannehill as the Titans face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday of Week 8. The Titans have started the season 2-4, and Tannehill sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 6. Both Levis, a second-round pick from 2024, and Malik Willis, a third-round pick from 2022, are listed after Tannehill on the depth chart.

From @GMFB: The #Titans are planning for QB Will Levis to be their primary QB on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tTxPpA1b1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

Fantasy implications for Week 8

Obviously, Tannehill should not be starting anywhere. Levis has not yet started a game for the Titans, so it’s hard to tell whether lead receiver DeAndre Hopkins will take a hit in fantasy earnings. The Falcons, despite their offensive struggles, have a fairly strong defense both in the air and on the ground this season. It may be a good call to keep Hopkins on the bench this week.

The Titans are three-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. After the Falcons’ win last week, the money should be swinging toward Atlanta after this news.

Tannehill is hurt, but after the Titans’ rough start to the season, they are certainly on tank watch. We’ll keep an eye on them as the trade deadline approaches.