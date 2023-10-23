Can D’Onta Foreman take over Bears’ backfield the rest of the season?

The Chicago Bears won over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. The injuries are mounting up for the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields and running back Roschon Johnson missed the game. Starting running back Khalil Herbert remains on injured reserve, leaving D’Onta Foreman as the starting RB in this game. He finished with three total touchdowns and a combined 120 years. Can he be the RB1 in the offense for the rest of the season?

Foreman has spent several weeks this season as a healthy scratch for the offense and has been behind Herbert, Johnson and Travis Homer. Foreman got the starting nod with Herbert and Johnson still missing the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus said they hoped to get Johnson involved more moving forward. We won’t know if that remains the plan until Johnson returns from the concussion that has sidelined him. I would guess that Foreman may carve out a role for himself either on the goal line or at least forcing a type of committee.

It’s great that Foreman had a good game against the Raiders to help make up for Fields not being active. He was still a healthy scratch for several weeks when Herbert and Johnson were healthy. This one performance should net him more work, but shouldn’t give him the lead-back role the rest of the way.