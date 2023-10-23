Which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 7?

The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) travel to face the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Monday Night Football in Week 7. An NFC matchup featuring two teams trending in opposite directions, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.

Monday Night Football: Week 7

49ers vs. Vikings

Start time: Monday, October 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: 49ers -6.5

The 49ers are looking to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season last week against Cleveland. Quarterback Brock Purdy will try to bounce back from his worst performance of the 2023 campaign, but San Francisco could be without offensive stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are struggling at home (0-3). Without Justin Jefferson, Minnesota will rely on Kirk Cousins to carry the offense. However, Cousins has historically underperformed in primetime matchups. He will look to feed rookie WR standout Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

San Francisco still boasts an elite defense allowing an NFL-low 14.5 points per game. That unit should be able to contain a Vikings offense missing its best player. Expect the 49ers to lean on their stout defense and ground game to get back on track with a statement road win on Monday night.