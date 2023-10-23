NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 8

The NFC West will close out its Week 7 schedule on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Minnesota Vikings. In the meantime, the rest of the division played on Sunday, including a divisional matchup.

The Seattle Seahawks have been hanging closest to the 49ers, even though they have slipped at times. They got a critical divisional home win as they beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10. They lost their season opener at home to the Los Angeles Rams, which leaves them a step back in the divisional tiebreaker.

The Rams hurt their cause on Sunday as they could not hold off the Pittsburgh Steelers. LA took a 9-3 lead into the locker room, but struggled to get their offense on track in the second half. Kenny Pickett and Jaylen Warren keyed the Steelers offensive attack and the Rams could not counter it sufficiently in the 24-17 loss.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.