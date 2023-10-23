 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 8

The NFC South is working its way through Week 7. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 8.

By David Fucillo
Younghoe Koo #6 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Every division champion is guaranteed a playoff berth, and there’s a good chance that’s the only way an NFC South team gets a crack at the postseason. That being said, we’re looking at a highly competitive race that should come down to the wire in January.

The Atlanta Falcons have taken over first place in the division for the time-being. They traveled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beat them 16-13. The Falcons probably should have won by more, but regardless, they got a road divisional win. They improved to 2-0 in the division and hold a half game lead on the New Orleans Saints and a game lead on the Bucs.

The Saints lost 31-24 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to open the week. They fell behind 24-9 but managed to storm back in the fourth quarter to tie it. However, their defense collapsed in the closing minutes, giving up a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk.

The Carolina Panthers were on a bye this week.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.

2023-24 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8
NFC South Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8
Atlanta Falcons 4-3 @ TEN +200 +225 +175 +165 +220 +175 +175 +110
New Orleans Saints 3-4 @ IND +105 +100 +115 +130 +175 +175 +170 +200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-3 @ BUF +1000 +500 +400 +310 +165 +200 +200 +275
Carolina Panthers 0-6 vs. HOU +500 +850 +2200 +3500 +4000 +6000 +6000 +10000

