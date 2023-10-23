NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 8

Every division champion is guaranteed a playoff berth, and there’s a good chance that’s the only way an NFC South team gets a crack at the postseason. That being said, we’re looking at a highly competitive race that should come down to the wire in January.

The Atlanta Falcons have taken over first place in the division for the time-being. They traveled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beat them 16-13. The Falcons probably should have won by more, but regardless, they got a road divisional win. They improved to 2-0 in the division and hold a half game lead on the New Orleans Saints and a game lead on the Bucs.

The Saints lost 31-24 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to open the week. They fell behind 24-9 but managed to storm back in the fourth quarter to tie it. However, their defense collapsed in the closing minutes, giving up a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk.

The Carolina Panthers were on a bye this week.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.