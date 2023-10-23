NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 8

The NFL is working its way through Week 7 and the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC North by default. The Minnesota Vikings wrap things up on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, but barring an upset, not much is changing coming out of Week 7.

The Lions traveled to face the Baltimore Ravens with a chance to make a statement and extend their win streak to five games. Instead, they fell behind on the first drive of the game and were never in it. They lost 38-6, but it wasn’t the worst Sunday for them.

The Green Bay Packers had a chance to gain some ground, but they put together an atrocious performance against the equally inept Broncos. Denver has played horrible defense this season, but somehow Jordan Love and the offense couldn’t get going until the second half. They gave the Broncos some trouble, but came up short in the 19-17 loss.

The Chicago Bears managed to climb closer in the division with an easy win over the Raiders. They hosted Las Vegas and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent impressed with three touchdowns in place of Justin Fields as the Bears won 30-12.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.