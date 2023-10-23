NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 8

The race to win the NFC East will be fun to watch down the stretch between the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) and Dallas Cowboys (4-2). The Eagles currently are the favorites, but Dallas will get two chances to take down Philadelphia as the season goes on. It doesn't look like the division will get three playoff games as they did last season.

It was a great game between the New York Giants (2-5) and Washington Commanders (3-4) during the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. NFC East divisional games are usually entertaining, but this one was truly down the wire. The Giants pulled off the big upset and their defense came to play. They held a strong Commanders offense to just seven points which was a massive step froward for their squad. Something else that stuck out was how involved Darren Waller was in the offense. That’s how it should be moving forward as he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Philadelphia handled business on Sunday Night Football against a strong Miami Dolphins team. After the Jets game, many were calling the Eagles overrated, but they proved they were legit against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jalen Hurts bounced back in a major way following his bad performance against the New York Jets. The Eagles got a much needed win and will look to continue to build off it. Dallas was on bye week, but will return next week to face off with the Los Angeles Rams.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.