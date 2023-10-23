NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 8

The NFL regular season schedule still has 11 full weeks remaining, but the AFC West division is fast getting settled. The Kansas City Chiefs still have some work to do, but they’re quickly pulling away from the rest of the division.

The Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in their second divisional game of the season. The game was tied at three coming out of the first quarter, and then things got wild in the second quarter. The two teams combined for 35 points in what was looking like a shootout. However, things settled down in a hurry with Kansas City scoring a fourth quarter touchdown to put things away 31-17.

The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves once again, this time on the road against the Bears. Chicago jumped on top in the first quarter and never really looked back. They took a 14-3 lead into halftime and added a touchdown in the third quarter. Las Vegas managed ten points but their defense was a mess in a 30-12 loss.

The Denver Broncos finally managed a win, beating the Packers 19-17.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.