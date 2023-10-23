NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 8

The AFC South had a light schedule in Week 7 with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans both on bye. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts were each in action and the Jaguars are solidifying their division lead.

The Jaguars opened the week facing the Saints on Thursday Night Football. They jumped out to a 24-9 lead and nearly blew it, giving up a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion as the Saints tied it up in the fourth quarter. However, after the two teams exchanged punts, Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown with 3:08 left in the game.

Jacksonville added a half game to their lead on Houston, but added a game on the Colts after the latter’s loss to the Browns. Indianapolis looked like they might secure a huge road win with an impressive performance against the top-ranked Cleveland defense. However, they couldn’t stop Browns backup P.J. Walker late. He drove the offense 80 yards in 2:20 and Kareem Hunt punched in the game-winning touchdown with two seconds left.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.