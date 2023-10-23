NFL standings, Week 7: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens remain atop the AFC North coming out of Week 7, but it’s going to be a tight race. All four teams are at or above .500 and it’s going to come down to who beats up who in divisional play.

The Ravens made a statement as they retained their slim first place lead in the division. They hosted the Detroit Lions and crushed them 38-6. They jumped on top in the first quarter and this game was never competitive. Given how well the Lions had been playing, the Ravens head into a Week 8 road game against the Cardinals feeling good about themselves.

The Cleveland Browns escaped with a wild road win over the Indianapolis Colts. A week removed from an impressive display against the high powered San Francisco 49ers offense, the Browns found themselves in a shootout. Myles Garrett forced critical turnovers, but P.J. Walker had to step up in place of Deshaun Watson. He didn’t put up huge numbers, but he led them on a 80-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game to set up Kareem Hunt’s game-winning touchdown run with two seconds left.

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped with their own critical road win against the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team could pull away for much of the game, but the Steelers defense made some critical stops in the fourth quarter and Jaylen Warren proved key in the backfield in a 24-17 win.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a bye in Week 7.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 8.