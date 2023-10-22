Does Patrick Mahomes have a shot at breaking the single game record for passing yards in Week 7?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing his best to break the NFL passing record in a single game, putting up 321 yards in the first half of the team’s Week 7 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a 24-17 game in favor of the Chiefs, so there’s a chance this contest stays close enough for Mahomes to keep piling up the yards.

The single-game NFL passing record is 554 yards, belonging to Norm Van Brocklin. The Rams quarterback threw for 554 yards against the New York Yanks on September 28, 1951. There is a tie for second between Matt Schaub and Warren Moon with 527 yards.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes has threatened the single-game passing record. He notably threw for 478 yards in a wild 54-51 loss to the Rams in 2018. Mahomes is on pace to smash this record for now, but things could slow down a bit in the second half. We’ll see if he’s able to keep his hot play going in what appears to be a shootout in the making.