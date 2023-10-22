The Baltimore Ravens exploded in their Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, annihilating the NFC foe in a 38-6 blowout victory on Sunday. Lamar Jackson channeled his MVP form, going 21-27 for 357 yard and three touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in the win. Meanwhile, the defense shut down the red hot Lions, limiting them to a single touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Now at 5-2, Baltimore stands atop the AFC North standings and could really get things rolling here as they enter the midway point of the regular season. That begs the question...are the Ravens the best team in the AFC?

There’s an argument to be made for it at this juncture of the regular season. Defensively, the team ranked in the top 10 in both pass and rush defense heading into Week 7 and those numbers will most likely go up after its performance on Sunday. And even after being bitten by the injury bug earlier in the season, the offense is clicking and we saw on Sunday what it looks like when the offense is firing on all cylinders. If not for a few tactical miscues in losses to the Colts and Steelers, this team could be 7-0 and undefeated heading into next Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

The Ravens have some stiff competition as far as the best team in the AFC conversation goes, with the Dolphins and reigning champion Chiefs each having a claim for that title. But this is a dangerous team that will be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.