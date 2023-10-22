Sam Howell sack tracker: Giants continue onslaught on Commanders QB in Week 7

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell entered Week 7 vs. the New York Giants having taken 34 sacks on the season. Going into that game, he was on pace to reach 99 sacks taken on the season, which would shatter the NFL record of 76 set by Houston Texans QB David Carr in 2002. Here we’re going to be tracking how many sacks Howell has this season.

How many sacks has Commanders QB taken in 2023?

Week 7, third quarter update — Howell has been sacked again and the tally for Sunday is up to six. His total for the season is now at 40 sacks through about six and a half games.

Week 7, halftime update — Howell has been sacked FIVE times already at halftime of Week 7 vs. the Giants. The Commanders offensive line can’t keep him on his feet and the team is trailing 14-0 at halftime. Howell is going to have to chuck the ball the rest of the game for the Commanders to have a shot at coming back. That’ll mean the O-Line should be susceptible to more pressure.