Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 7

The Miami Dolphins travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL campaign. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, in what will be their first regular-season meeting since 2019. The Eagles hope to secure a win on their home turf after falling in their previous two matchups against Miami. They are also eager to rebound after a porous showing last week in their 20-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Sunday Night Football: Week 7

Dolphins vs. Eagles

Start time: Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports app

Odds: Eagles -3, Dolphins +3

The highly anticipated SNF matchup should live up to expectations. Two of the NFL’s remaining one-loss teams will battle it out, as they both are fighting to stay ahead in their respective divisions.

Miami has burst out of the gates behind the electric connection between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. That duo has powered the league’s top-ranked offense — averaging 397 yards per game. Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL with 1,770 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through just six games. Meanwhile, Hill is playing like an MVP candidate, leading the league in receiving yards (766) and touchdowns (seven). The star wideout has proven nearly impossible to contain to this point, but he’ll likely draw Darius Slay mixed with some James Bradberry on SNF.

This primetime showdown is projected to be a high-scoring affair between two stacked offenses. The Eagles enter as 3-point home favorites, but the Dolphins have more than enough firepower to keep pace. Both teams are hungry to make a statement and strengthen their Super Bowl resumes. With the eyes of the nation fixed on Sunday Night Football, expect an intense battle that could come down to the final possession.