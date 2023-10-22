Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 7, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Week 7 of the 2023-24 NFL season is already upon us, and there are more things to consider in fantasy football with each passing Sunday. As the middle stages of the year begin to hit, the weather is bound to start making fantasy managers’ lives even more difficult. Here are some games that could have a positive and negative effect on players throughout your roster this week.

Worst weather games

Lions at Ravens

The forecast calls for 10-20 mph winds and a 24% chance of rain at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The wet and windy conditions could lead to more rushing attempts for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, as well as Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs filling in for the injured workhorse bell cow ball carrier David Montgomery.

Bills at Patriots

Winds up to 20 mph are possible at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. While the rain chance is later in the day, the wind could encourage both teams to lean on the run. The Patriots’ passing game has already struggled, so the Bills may look to exploit that on the ground.

Dolphins at Eagles

Higher wind gusts are expected at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football. That could hinder the Dolphins’ prolific passing attack, and play into the Eagles’ formidable run defense. Both teams may emphasize the run game if conditions worsen.

While no heavy rain is expected, wind could be a factor prompting more rushing attempts. Check back for the latest forecasts before Sunday’s kickoffs, but this good mean trouble for fantasy managers who roster Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Better weather games

Raiders at Bears

There could be a rare occurrence where there’s some positive weather in Chicago. Monitor the forecast again before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the wind is looking to hold off for the most part for the home squad. As for the Raiders, this is their first appearance outdoors in over a month, so expect some hiccups from the Vegas offense early.

Home sweet dome

Steelers at Rams

Browns at Colts

49ers at Vikings