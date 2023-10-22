How to watch Lions vs. Ravens via live stream in NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season has finally arrived and we’ve got plenty of fun games to take in this Sunday. Perhaps no game is more intriguing in the early window than the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) welcoming in the Detroit Lions (5-1) for an inter-conference battle. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET from Baltimore.

The Ravens are coming into this one after a win over the Tennessee Titans in London. The offense didn’t look great for Baltimore, stalling out in scoring position several times and only finding the end zone once, but special teams carried the day. Justin Tucker, arguably the best kicker of all time, went 6-for-6 on field goal attempts in the 24-16 win. They’ll need to find more ways to find paydirt against a good Lions team this week.

Detroit just keeps rolling along. They’ve won four straight, including a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. In each of their last four games, Dan Campbell’s team has won by 14 or more points. In their lone loss of the season, to the Seattle Seahawks, it came in overtime. So expect a four-quarter battle in this one.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game.

How to watch Lions vs. Ravens in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore, Maryland

Odds: Ravens -2.5. Ravens -142, Lions +120

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.