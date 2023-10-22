How to watch Commanders vs. Giants via live stream in NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is finally here and we’ve got a fun matchup on tap at the bottom half of the NFC East between the New York Giants (1-5) and the Washington Commanders (3-3). The game is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Giants come into this one off a heartbreaking Sunday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills. New York had a chance to win it from the 1-yard-line on an untimed down to end the game, but couldn’t come away with a touchdown to finish off the Bills. Still, the game was far closer than most anticipated, especially with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor leading the offense with Daniel Jones out with a neck injury.

Washington got back on track this week with a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road. This is going to be the second game the Commanders have played against a division opponent, losing in overtime to the Philidelphia Eagles earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this Week 7 matchup.

How to watch Commanders vs. Giants in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford, New Jersey

Odds: Washington -2. Washington -125, New York +105

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.