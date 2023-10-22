How to live stream Browns vs. Colts in NFL Week 7

It’s already Week 7 of the NFL season and there are plenty of exciting games on the schedule this Sunday, including a tilt between the Cleveland Browns (3-2) taking on the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) from Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns are coming off the biggest upset of the season, taking down the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. That win was even more of an upset considering they were operating with a quarterback, PJ Walker, who was on the practice squad just days before the game kicked off. Walker stepped in for an injured Deshaun Watson and helped lead Cleveland to the win. However, the real reason Cleveland won was the stellar defensive front making Brock Purdy’s life miserable for much of the afternoon. Watson’s status for Week 7 is still unclear.

Indy is coming into this game off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Much like Cleveland, they’re working with a backup quarterback. Gardner Minshew has taken over control of the offense after rookie Anthony Richardson went down with a shoulder injury. We don’t know how long he’ll be out for after being placed on IR, but we know for a fact he will not play this week.

How to watch Browns vs. Colts in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds: Browns -2. Browns -125, Colts +105

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.