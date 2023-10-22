How to live stream Raiders vs. Bears in NFL Week 7

It’s already Week 7 of the NFL season and we’ve got an exciting game on tap as the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) head to the Midwest to take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) who are searching for their first victory at home this season. Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

There are question marks surrounding Las Vegas for this matchup since starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to leave last week’s win over the New England Patriots with a back injury. The signal-caller was taken to the hospital during the game as well. As of Monday, it’s up in the air on whether he’s ready to play or not for Sunday’s matchup. If he can’t go, it’ll be Brian Hoyer under center against his former team.

The Bears look to be a bit of a mess in 2023 so far. Their lone win came as a shock to everybody when they took down the Washington Commanders quite handily in Week 5. Still, other than that win in Washington in prime time, Chicago hasn’t had much to write home about. In their five losses, Chicago is being outscored 156-88. Add in their victory over Washington and they’re being outscored 176-128 on the season.

How to watch Raiders vs. Bears in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Soldier Field. Chicago, Illinois.

Odds: Las Vegas -3. Las Vegas -148, Chicago +124

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.