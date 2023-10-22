How to live stream Falcons vs. Buccaneers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 7 of NFL action is here and we’ve got an NFC South showdown on our hands when the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) travel south to the Sunshine State to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

The Falcons finally lost a home game under second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder last week, falling to Washington, 24-16. The Falcons have now lost three of their last four overall games, with a tight win over the Houston Texans sprinkled in during that span.

Tampa Bay has lost two of their last three games, to the Philidelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, but do have a recent win in Week 4 over the New Orleans Saints to hang their hat on. The NFC South race is tight at the top, with three teams sitting with three wins on the season. Carolina, at 0-6, seems to be the only team that’s out of the running for a division crown for now.

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, Florida

Odds: Tampa Bay -2.5. Tampa Bay -135, Atlanta +114

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.