Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 7

The NFL is working its way through Week 8 and with the NFL trade deadline a little over a week away, teams are trying to figure out if they’re contenders or pretenders. The Jaguars appear to be emerging as the class of the AFC South, while the Chiefs didn’t even need to play in the early slate to see the Raiders help their cause.

The AFC East appears to be the Dolphins to lose because as good as the Bills can be, they are playing some shaky football. After losing to the Jaguars in London, they barely beat the Giants and now they managed a loss to the Patriots. They trailed much of the game and then saw their defense collapse in the closing minute against Mac Jones.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after seven weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 8.

AFC East

The Bills lost on a late Mac Jones TD drive in the early window.

AFC North

The Ravens made a statement in beating the Lions 38-6. The Browns beat the Colts on a last-second touchdown to maintain pace with the Ravens.

AFC South

The Jaguars opened Week 8 with a 31-24 TNF win over the Saints. The Colts nearly beat the Browns, but gave up a late touchdown to drop to two games back of the Jaguars in the division.

AFC West

The Raiders were crushed in Chicago by the Bears.

NFC East

The Giants beat the Commanders 14-7 in New Jersey.

NFC North

The Lions were embarrassed in a 38-6 loss to the Ravens. The Bears rolled over the Raiders with relative ease.

NFC South

The Saints lost 31-24 to the Jaguars on TNF to open the week. The Falcons beat the Bucs on a last second field goal in Tampa.

NFC West

TBD