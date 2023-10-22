Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) face off in Week 7, providing us with a potential Super Bowl preview on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC and via live stream on Peacock. The Eagles are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is 51.5.

The Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East, although their lone loss this season was a 42-21 thumping at the hands of the Bills. They’ve since won two straight and are third in the league in point differential. Miami has ruled out CB Jalen Ramsey due to a knee injury. They’ve listed CB Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), and C Connor Williams (groin) as questionable.

The Eagles lost their first game of the season, losing 20-14 in a road upset at the hands of the Jets. They have a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East and are eighth in point differential. They have ruled out S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) for the game.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Eagles -148, Dolphins +130

A live stream is available on Peacock, NBC Live, or the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.