Report: Raiders QB Brian Hoyer to start in Week 7 vs. Bears

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer will get the start in Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. The veteran backup will fill in for regular starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who was officially ruled out with a back injury on Thursday.

Hoyer made his first appearance of the season in last Sunday’s 21-17 victory over his former team in the New England Patriots, filling in after Garoppolo exited the game with the aforementioned back injury. Jimmy G had to be taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and subsequently missed practice all throughout the week. There is currently no timetable for when he could potentially return.

As for Hoyer, he got the nod over rookie backup Aidan O’Connell and will making his first start since Week 4 of last year with the Patriots. In that game against the Green Bay Packers, he went 5-6 for 37 yards before leaving the game with a concussion.