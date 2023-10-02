NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 5

The NFC West has one game left to play on Monday to close out its Week 5 slate, but the San Francisco 49ers remain in control of the division regardless of the result. The Seattle Seahawks will remain a game back if they beat the New York Giants, but the gulf between the 49ers and the rest of the division is sizable.

The 49ers hosted the Arizona Cardinals and it went from blowout to interesting to blowout in rapid manner. The 49ers jumped on top 14-0 with two Christian McCaffrey touchdowns. McCaffrey added a third in the second quarter to give the team a 21-3 lead and the route appeared to be on. Arizona fought back however, cutting the lead to 21-16 before the 49ers turned up the gas and rolled. McCaffrey scored a fourth touchdown and Brock Purdy added a sneak and San Francisco won 35-16.

The Los Angeles Rams got a road win after nearly blowing a 23-0 lead. They jumped all over the Indianapolis Colts, only to give up three touchdowns with a pair of two point conversions to force overtime. LA ended things in the extra frame without giving Indy a chance as Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a 22-yard touchdown pass to win 29-23.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.