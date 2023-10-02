NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 5

The NFC South probably won’t settle down anytime soon, but for the time-being, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken early control of the division. Of course, with Baker Mayfield at the helm, that could change in a hurry, even after what we’ve seen from the rest of the division.

The Bucs managed the only win of the week for the division, but it was a big one. They traveled to the Big Easy and beat the New Orleans Saints 26-9. The Saints took a 3-0 lead, but it was all Tampa after that. They scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and only gave up a pair of Saints field goals the rest of the way.

The Atlanta Falcons faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunday opener in London. Desmond Ridder had a disaster of a game, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as the Jaguars rolled to a 23-7 win. It’s hard to believe this Falcons team won their first two games of the season.

The Carolina Panthers almost managed their first win of the season, but they couldn’t get over the hump against the Minnesota Vikings. Carolina jumped on top 7-0 on a pick-six when the Vikings had a goal-to-go situation. They took a 13-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, but things went south in the third quarter. Harrison Smith sacked Panthers QB Bryce Young and forced a fumble that D.J. Wonnum picked up and ran back for a go-ahead score. The Panthers worked their way into a goal-to-go situation with under two minutes to go, but couldn’t get it across and lost 21-13.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.