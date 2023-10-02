NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 5

The NFC North had a busy day on Sunday, but the real story of the division was settled for the time-being on Thursday Night Football. The changing of the guard appears to be complete for now, but it will depend on how the Detroit Lions can build off their impressive win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers took a 3-0 lead on Thursday, but Detroit then ran off 27 straight points and won 34-20. It was their fourth straight win over the Packers and while they only have a one-game lead in the division race, it’s hard to think they haven’t taken control of the division for at least this year.

Sunday was a wild one for the rest of the division. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Carolina Panthers 21-13 to finally get their first win. The Panthers gave them a ton of trouble, taking a 13-7 lead into the half. The Vikings didn’t take their first lead until they secured a fumble and ran it back for a score. They held the line on a late Panthers drive to get the win, but they still aren’t looking like a division title contender.

And then there’s the Bears. Chicago jumped all over the woeful Denver Broncos, taking a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter. Somehow, they gave up 24 points without managing anything in return against a brutal Broncos defense. Denver won 31-28 and it’s hard to see the Bears finding a win on this schedule.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.