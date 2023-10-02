NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles remain in first place in the NFC East, but the Dallas Cowboys are not going away. They made a statement in Week 4 and the Week 9 and Week 14 matchups between these two teams are going to be something to behold.

The Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders in the second divisional matchup of the season for the NFC East. Washington gave them trouble from the get-go and never let up. Sam Howell impressed throughout, giving the Commanders two different leads and mounting an impressive fourth quarter comeback. Howell found Jahan Dotson as time expired to tie the game and force overtime. The Eagles forced a stop and won it on a field goal, but it was another win that did not come easy for Philly.

This comes as the Cowboys got back on track against the New England Patriots. They gave up a field goal in the first quarter, but then ran off 35 straight points en route to a 38-3 win. It’s still unclear if this was more how good Dallas is or how bad New England is, but we’ll find out more about the Cowboys next week when they travel to face the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Giants wrap up the division’s Week 4 slate on Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.