NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 5

The AFC West had another wild week, but once again, the Kansas City Chiefs remain in first place and the general expectations of the division are not changing all that much.

The Chiefs faced the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 and jumped on top 17-0. It looked like they would roll to victory, but they slipped in the second quarter and the Jets unexpectedly pounced. Zach Wilson looked halfway decent for two quarters and the game was tied at 20 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs managed a field goal and their defense forced a critical fumble to secure a 23-20 win.

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that went about as haywire as one might expect between these two teams. LA jumped on top 24-7, but as has become par for the course, they stumbled in the second half and the Raiders climbed back into the game with a field goal and a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers went for it on fourth and one in their own territory and turned it over on downs, but Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell — in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo — threw an interception at the Chargers three-yard line and LA won 24-17.

The Denver Broncos managed their first win of the season, winning a wild one over the Bears. Chicago jumped on top 28-7 as the Denver defense has been historically bad through four games. However, the Broncos finally found some life in the third and fourth quarter, scoring 24 unanswered points to secure the 31-28 comeback win.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.