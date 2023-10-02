NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 5

The AFC South is once again looking like it will be one of the more competitive divisions and also once again looking at having a near-.500 team at the top when the season ends. At the same time, it’s offering some of the more intriguing storylines with some young talent emerging across the division.

Three of the four teams won on Sunday and the final results have all four teams tied at 2-2. The Indianapolis Colts were the only team in the division to lose in Week 4, and they almost pulled off an amazing comeback. They fell behind the Los Angeles Rams 23-0 early in the third quarter, only to score three times and convert a pair of two-point conversions to tie the game up. They forced overtime, but Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a walk-off touchdown.

The JacksonvilleJaguars got things going early on Sunday for the division, facing the Atlanta Falcons in London. Jacksonville has struggled to find any consistency thus far, but they benefited from an atrocious Desmond Ridder performance. They forced the QB into two interceptions and a fumble to win 23-7.

In the 1 p.m. slate, the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans won in impressive fashion over AFC North opponents. The Titans beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 while the Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6. C.J. Stroud impressed in the Texans win with his second 300-yard game and a third consecutive week with two passing touchdowns.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.