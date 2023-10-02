 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 5

The AFC North is working its way through Week 4. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 5.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens, and Devin Duvernay #13 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate Andrews’ receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The AFC North is probably going to be a tight race for most of the 2023-24 regular season, but in Week 4, the Baltimore Ravens were in control of things and got help to build a lead in the division.

The Ravens traveled to face the Cleveland Browns and lucked out. Deshaun Watson injured his shoulder last week and was unable to go. Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start in Watson’s place and he looked like a rookie facing the Ravens defense. He threw three interceptions and the Ravens rolled to a 28-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals both looked awful in losses to AFC South opponents. The Steelers fell behind early against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans and never got back into it in a 30-6 loss. The Bengals took a 3-0 lead against the Tennessee Titans, but did not score another point in a 27-3 loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.

2023-24 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Baltimore Ravens 3-1 @ PIT +235 +200 +100 +195 +105
Cleveland Browns 2-2 BYE +400 +200 +330 +195 +275
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-2 vs. BAL +500 +750 +550 +330 +425
Cincinnati Bengals 1-3 @ ARI +140 +245 +475 +450 +650

