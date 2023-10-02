NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 5

The AFC North is probably going to be a tight race for most of the 2023-24 regular season, but in Week 4, the Baltimore Ravens were in control of things and got help to build a lead in the division.

The Ravens traveled to face the Cleveland Browns and lucked out. Deshaun Watson injured his shoulder last week and was unable to go. Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start in Watson’s place and he looked like a rookie facing the Ravens defense. He threw three interceptions and the Ravens rolled to a 28-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals both looked awful in losses to AFC South opponents. The Steelers fell behind early against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans and never got back into it in a 30-6 loss. The Bengals took a 3-0 lead against the Tennessee Titans, but did not score another point in a 27-3 loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.