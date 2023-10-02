NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 5

The AFC East is a two-team race, and one of those two teams took a big step forward in Week 4. There’s a lot of football left for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, including a game in South Florida, but for the time-being, the Bills are the division leader.
The Dolphins traveled to Orchard Park to face the Bills and it was clear from the get-go this was going to be a shootout. The teams exchanged scores in the first two quarters before Buffalo stepped on the gas. The Dolphins tied the game at 14 on a De’Von Achane touchdown run, and then the Bills ran off 17 straight points. Miami managed a score to open the third quarter, but Buffalo ran off 17 more points and that was that in a 48-20 Bills win.
On the other end of things, it was a pair of distinctly different weeks for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Mac Jones found himself benched in Bill Belichick’s worst loss as Patriots head coach, losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday night, the Jets fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs 17-0, but stormed back and had some opportunities to win the game, only to fall short 23-20.
Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.
2023-24 AFC East standings
|AFC East
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|AFC East
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Miami Dolphins
|3-1
|vs. NYG
|+800
|+135
|+105
|-160
|+100
|Buffalo Bills
|3-1
|vs. JAX
|+120
|+145
|+110
|+165
|+100
|New England Patriots
|1-3
|vs. NO
|+300
|+900
|+1500
|+1800
|+2500
|New York Jets
|1-3
|@ DEN
|+270
|+600
|+1200
|+2800
|+3000