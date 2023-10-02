 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 5

The AFC East is working its way through Week 4. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 5.

By David Fucillo
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins with Stefon Diggs #14 during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The AFC East is a two-team race, and one of those two teams took a big step forward in Week 4. There’s a lot of football left for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, including a game in South Florida, but for the time-being, the Bills are the division leader.

The Dolphins traveled to Orchard Park to face the Bills and it was clear from the get-go this was going to be a shootout. The teams exchanged scores in the first two quarters before Buffalo stepped on the gas. The Dolphins tied the game at 14 on a De’Von Achane touchdown run, and then the Bills ran off 17 straight points. Miami managed a score to open the third quarter, but Buffalo ran off 17 more points and that was that in a 48-20 Bills win.

On the other end of things, it was a pair of distinctly different weeks for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Mac Jones found himself benched in Bill Belichick’s worst loss as Patriots head coach, losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday night, the Jets fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs 17-0, but stormed back and had some opportunities to win the game, only to fall short 23-20.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.

2023-24 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
AFC East Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Miami Dolphins 3-1 vs. NYG +800 +135 +105 -160 +100
Buffalo Bills 3-1 vs. JAX +120 +145 +110 +165 +100
New England Patriots 1-3 vs. NO +300 +900 +1500 +1800 +2500
New York Jets 1-3 @ DEN +270 +600 +1200 +2800 +3000

More From DraftKings Network