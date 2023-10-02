NFL standings, Week 4: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 5

The AFC East is a two-team race, and one of those two teams took a big step forward in Week 4. There’s a lot of football left for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, including a game in South Florida, but for the time-being, the Bills are the division leader.

The Dolphins traveled to Orchard Park to face the Bills and it was clear from the get-go this was going to be a shootout. The teams exchanged scores in the first two quarters before Buffalo stepped on the gas. The Dolphins tied the game at 14 on a De’Von Achane touchdown run, and then the Bills ran off 17 straight points. Miami managed a score to open the third quarter, but Buffalo ran off 17 more points and that was that in a 48-20 Bills win.

On the other end of things, it was a pair of distinctly different weeks for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Mac Jones found himself benched in Bill Belichick’s worst loss as Patriots head coach, losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday night, the Jets fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs 17-0, but stormed back and had some opportunities to win the game, only to fall short 23-20.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 5.