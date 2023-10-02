Here’s everything you need to know to watch Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and New York Giants (1-2) close out Week 4 when they face off on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on October 2 and will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN. A live stream will be available on ABC Live and through WatchESPN.

The Seahawks are a game back of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West after beating the Carolina Panthers 37-27 last week. That followed a wild 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. They opened the season with a rather surprising 30-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants have stumbled out of the gates. The Dallas Cowboys blew them out 40-0 in Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers thumped them 30-12 in Week 3. In between, they beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28, but only after having to fight back from a 28-7 deficit. They sit in last place in the NFC East heading into Week 4.

New York is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 47. These two faced off last year on Halloween weekend with Seattle winning 27-13. The Seahawks have won five of the last six matchups dating back to 2011.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4

Date: Monday, October 2

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Odds: Giants -120, Seahawks +102

A live stream is available at ABC Live, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.