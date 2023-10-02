Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 4

The NFL has wrapped up its Monday Night Football double dips and we’re back to just one game in primetime on Monday evening. The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants wrap up Week 5 when they face off on Monday at MetLife Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC.

The Seahawks are 2-1 and sitting a game back of the first-place 49ers in the NFC West. The Giants are 1-2 and in last place in the NFC East. The Seahawks are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 47.

Monday Night Football: Week 4

Seahawks vs. Giants

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live Stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN

Odds: Seahawks -125, Giants +105

The Seahawks opened the season with an unexpected 30-13 thumping at the hands of the Rams, but have bounced back. They’ve won two straight over the Lions and Panthers. Neither has been an overly emphatic win, but the Lions' win looks even better following Detroit’s Thursday win over Green Bay.

The Giants are a mess right now, but they are at least getting some extra rest. They were shut out 40-0 by the Cowboys in Week 1. They dropped behind the Cardinals 28-7 in Week 2 but clawed back to win 31-28. A week later, they lost emphatically to the 49ers by a score of 30-12. They’re only a game back of the second-place Cowboys and Commanders, but nothing suggests they’re going to turn things around anytime soon.