Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 4

Welcome to Taylor Swift ... I mean, Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs are traveling east to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NBC and Peacock.

The Chiefs come into the game with a 2-1 record and have a one-game lead in the AFC West. The Jets are 1-2 and tied for third place in the AFC East. The Chiefs are nine-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 41.5.

Sunday Night Football: Week 4

Chiefs vs. Jets

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Live, Peacock

Odds: Chiefs -440, Jets +340

The most high-profile storyline is a non-football one. Taylor Swift may or may not be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was on hand at Arrowhead Stadium with Donna Kelce for Chiefs-Bears and is expected to be in attendance at MetLife Stadium. Things appear to be heating up!

From a football perspective, this isn’t quite the game that schedule-makers envisioned five months ago. Aaron Rodgers had joined the Jets, but he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1. What was a potential playoff preview is now a game the Chiefs simply need to avoid looking past.

Kansas City has won two straight, edging out the Jaguars and thumping the Bears. New York has lost two straight, getting crushed by the Cowboys and losing a close but not so close 15-10 game to the Patriots.