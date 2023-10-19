Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL season is just about here and it gets kicked off in a big way Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) head west to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-3) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff time is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Jags are looking good right now, coming into this game off three straight wins, over the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts. They’ve pretty much dominated their opponent in each of those matchups, too.

The Saints have lost three of their last four games after starting the year hot. But their lone win in that span was a 34-0 demolition of the New England Patriots, so it’s not like this team is incompetent. Two of their three losses have come by seven points or less, so they tend to keep things close.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Start time: 8:15 ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Caesars Superdome. New Orleans, Louisiana

Odds: Jacksonville -1. Jacksonville -110, New Orleans -110.

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year