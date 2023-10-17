Report: Packers bringing in veteran RB James Robinson for depth

The Green Bay Packers are making a depth play at running back, adding veteran James Robinson to the roster, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Robinson was previously with the New York Giants this season but didn’t appear in any games after being released by the team in August. Robinson is best known for his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers are expected to get starting RB Aaron Jones back in the lineup this week coming off the bye. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the 2023 season. AJ Dillon, who was once viewed as a high-upside backup RB, hasn’t performed well when Jones has been absent. Adding Robinson gives the Packers a different look in the backfield if Jones misses time and Dillon is ineffective. It’s clear Green Bay also wasn’t happy with the depth behind Jones and Dillon. That included Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor.

As a rookie out of Illinois State, Robinson entered the NFL and was immediately productive. He had 1,070 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 14 games for the Jaguars in 2020, also adding 49 receptions for 344 yards and three TDs. Robinson was again decent in his sophomore season with Jacksonville but he was injured late in the 2021 season. After the team drafted RB Travis Etienne Jr., Robinson was expendable and traded to the New York Jets last season. He was unable to stick with the Patriots after being signed this year. And was then released by the Giants.