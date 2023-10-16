Report: Frank Reich handing over play-calling duties to OC as Panthers start 0-6

The Carolina Panthers are the only NFL team without a win on their 2023 resume after Week 6. After six losses in a row with the 2023 No. 1 overall pick at quarterback, head coach Frank Reich is scrambling. He may find himself on the hot seat if things don’t turn around very quickly in Carolina, and in an attempt to find a way to win, Reich reportedly told players that he was ceding play-calling duties to Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown going forward.

#Panthers coach Frank Reich informed players today he has decided to hand over play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet.



Brown, 37, is highly regarded. Now, with Carolina 0-6, he’ll call the shots for No. 1 pick Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/vNjFyfRKor — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2023

The Panthers have a bye in Week 7 before facing the Houston Texans in Week 8. The Texans, who had the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, have had much more luck with CJ Stroud at the helm than the Panthers have seen with Bryce Young. Of course, there are far more factors that go into a season than the performance of a rookie quarterback, but the decision to select Young over Stroud is being called into question.

Brown was with the Rams as a running backs coach when they won their Super Bowl two years ago, and previously served as offensive coordinator at the University of Miami before heading to the pros. Both Reich and Brown are in their first season with the Panthers.